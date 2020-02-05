"Indiana Jones 5" Is A Go

Harrison Ford is not done playing Indiana Jones.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Harrison would be back for "Indiana Jones 5". She said they're still working on getting the script where they want it to be, but that it's coming along.

She said, quote, "It's not a reboot. It's a continuation . . . [Harrison] can't wait." Steven Spielberg is directing the movie, and it's expected to hit theaters in July of 2021... The week before Harrison turns 79.

