IMDB's Biggest Stars Of 2019

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB.com) has released its list of the 10 biggest stars of 2019. It includes both movies and TV, and it's based on the number of page-clicks for actors and actresses this year.

1. Brie Larson. She starred in "Captain Marvel" and was also in "Avengers: Endgame". Marvel has announced "Captain Marvel 2", but there's no date yet.

2. Erin Moriarty. She's on the Amazon show "The Boys", which debuted in July.

3. Emilia Clarke. She was Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones", which ended this year. She's also in the new movie "Last Christmas".

4. Naomi Scott. She played Jasmine in the new "Aladdin" movie, and she also starred in the "Charlie's Angels" reboot.

5. Dacre Montgomery. He's Billy from "Stranger Things".

6. Zachary Levi. He starred in "Shazam!", and he's Eugene / Flynn Rider on the Disney Channel animated series "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure".

7. Keanu Reeves. He was in a few movies, including "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" . . . but he probably made the list because he's become an Internet obsession recently, for whatever reason.

8. Rosa Salazar. She starred in "Alita: Battle Angel", as well as the Amazon show, "Undone". She also voices a character on "Big Mouth".

9. Margot Robbie. She was in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", and had a LOT of upcoming stuff announced . . . including starring in a "Barbie" movie, and playing Harley Quinn again in "Birds of Prey" and another "Suicide Squad" movie.

10. Joaquin Phoenix. He starred in the "Joker" movie.

