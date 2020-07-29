Human Or Dog Name?

Do you have a HUMAN or a DOG name?

July 29, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Buzzfeed posted random names online, and asked people if each one is a better name for a dog or a person.  Over 150,000 people voted.  Here's what they said...

1.  Names on the list that work better for a dog include:  Buddy . . . Milo . . . Ginger . . . Bo . . . Bruno . . . Tucker . . . Coco . . . Marley . . . Trixie . . . and Roscoe.

2.  Names that work better for a person:  Charlie . . . Sammy . . . Maddie . . . Millie . . . Maggie . . . Tanner . . . and Lucy.

3.  Names that work equally well for a person OR a dog:  Finn . . . Bailey . . . Max . . . Ollie . . . Sadie . . . and Gigi. 

