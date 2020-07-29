Human Or Dog Name?

Buzzfeed posted random names online, and asked people if each one is a better name for a dog or a person. Over 150,000 people voted. Here's what they said...

1. Names on the list that work better for a dog include: Buddy . . . Milo . . . Ginger . . . Bo . . . Bruno . . . Tucker . . . Coco . . . Marley . . . Trixie . . . and Roscoe.

2. Names that work better for a person: Charlie . . . Sammy . . . Maddie . . . Millie . . . Maggie . . . Tanner . . . and Lucy.

3. Names that work equally well for a person OR a dog: Finn . . . Bailey . . . Max . . . Ollie . . . Sadie . . . and Gigi.

