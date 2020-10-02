How Likely Is 'Likely'?

If I said you'll "probably" like this story, what are the actual ODDS I'm putting on it? It turns out the answer is about a 70% chance.

Someone gave people a list of terms we all use to describe how likely things are. Like, "maybe" . . . "might happen" . . . or "probably will." Here are ten terms, and what the average person means when they say them...

1. "Almost certain" . . . it means we think there's an 80% chance it will happen.

2. "Probably" . . . 70% chance it'll happen.

3. "Likely" . . . 67%.

4. "More likely than not" . . . 62%.

5. "Possibly" . . . 54%.

6. "50/50 chance" . . . 50%.

7. "Outside chance" . . . 35%.

8. "Probably won't" . . . 31%.

9. "Unlikely" . . . 29%.

10. "Very unlikely" . . . 24%.

