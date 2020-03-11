Great Movies About Pandemics

Vulture.com posted a list of the best pandemic movies to binge-watch if you end up in QUARANTINE. They broke it down into a few categories. Here are the highlights...

Their picks for straight-up VIRUS movies include "Outbreak" (1995) . . . "Contagion" (2011) . . . "The Cassandra Crossing" (1976) . . . "Carriers" (2009) . . . and the 2013 South Korean film, "Flu".

If you want ZOMBIE viruses, check out "28 Days Later" (2002) . . . "Dawn of the Dead" (1978) . . . "World War Z" (2013) . . . "I Am Legend" (2007) . . . and "The Omega Man" (1971).

If you're in a POST-APOCALYPTIC mood, their suggestions include "12 Monkeys" (1995) . . . "Children of Men" (2006) . . . "The Cured" (2017) . . . "Daybreakers" (2009) . . . and "Doomsday" (2008).

If you want viruses plus ALIENS, check out "The Andromeda Strain" (1971) . . . "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978) . . . and "The Puppet Masters" (1994).

And if you're in the mood for COMEDIES, their picks include "Slither" (2006) . . . "Warm Bodies" (2013) . . . "Shaun of the Dead" (2004) . . . and "Anna and the Apocalypse (2017), which is a zombie-musical-comedy-CHRISTMAS movie.