Easter Activities That You Can Still Enjoy While Social Distancing

Some Easter activities that you can STILL enjoy while social distancing include...

April 6, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Easter

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Easter is a great time to celebrate with your family, and there are plenty of great Easter activities for families, even during these difficult and uncertain times.  Here are a few that you can still do while being quarantined...

Cook a meal with the family

Bake something sweet

Get creative with a craft

Have an Easter egg hunt

Stream Easter services

Have the kids put on a show

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Easter
activities
you
can
still
do
while
social
distancing
enjoy
Jen
Tim
The Wake Up