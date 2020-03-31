Dumb Products That People Have Hoarded

When the whole panic-buying thing first started, what's the dumbest thing you immediately stocked up on that now you've got WAY too much of it?

Here are some of the best answers we've seen online...

1. Eight giant bottles of ketchup.

2. A ton of Chef Boyardee, even though they hadn't eaten it since the '90s.

3. WAY too many eggs. A lot of people said they bought too much milk and bread too.

4. Three tubs of hummus, even though no one in their family eats it.

5. A ton of quinoa, even though they hate quinoa.

6. A case of Spam.

7. A, quote, "uncomfortable amount of pistachios."

8. Dozens of boxes of condoms for some reason.

9. 32 mini packets of yeast to make bread... even though they've never made bread.

10. About four years' worth of mayonnaise.

