Collins Dictionary Chooses 'Lockdown' As 'Word Of The Year'

Is LOCKDOWN really the "Word of the Year"??!!

November 11, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
lockdown

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Collins Dictionary is the first to make a "Word of the Year" pick for 2020, and they chose . . . "lockdown."

They say the use of the word "lockdown" across websites, books, and news is up 6,000% from last year, which makes a lot of sense.

Some of their runners-up for Word of the Year are:  BLM . . . coronavirus . . . furlough . . . self-isolate . . . and social distancing.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Collins
dictionary
word
year
lockdown
2020
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim