Collins Dictionary Chooses 'Lockdown' As 'Word Of The Year'
Is LOCKDOWN really the "Word of the Year"??!!
November 11, 2020
Collins Dictionary is the first to make a "Word of the Year" pick for 2020, and they chose . . . "lockdown."
They say the use of the word "lockdown" across websites, books, and news is up 6,000% from last year, which makes a lot of sense.
Some of their runners-up for Word of the Year are: BLM . . . coronavirus . . . furlough . . . self-isolate . . . and social distancing.
