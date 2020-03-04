Are CELEBRITIES smart enough to conquer an escape room? We'll find out on May 21st, when NBC airs the hour-long special "Celebrity Escape Room".

Jack Black will host, and the contestants are Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow from "Friends", plus Adam Scott from "Parks and Recreation", and Ben Stiller.

It's part of NBC's annual Red Nose Day fundraiser, and it'll be followed by a two-hour variety show (slash) telethon to raise money to combat childhood poverty.

