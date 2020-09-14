Celebrities You Forgot Played Villains on "Law & Order: SVU"

Do you remember these celebrities playing VILLAINS on "Law & Order: SVU"?

September 14, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Law & Order

(Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

 "Law & Order: SVU" has 21 seasons under its belt.  And even if you've been watching it the whole time, I bet you can't remember all the people who've made guest appearances.  The website Insider.com put together a list of 30 celebrity guest stars you've probably forgotten, who played VILLAINS.

Here are the highlights:

1.  Elizabeth Banks played a murdering porn star on Season 3.

2.  On Season 3, Henry Winkler played a man who was stealing money from his wife. 

3.  David Harbour from "Stranger Things" played a guy who kidnapped and assaulted young girls on Season 4.  It was his first acting credit.

4.  Innocent little "Wonder Years" kid FRED SAVAGE appeared on Season 4 as a serial rapist.

5.  Hayden Panettiere murdered a doctor during Season 6.

6.  On Season 8, Bob Saget played a guy who implants a tracking chip in his wife, finds out she's cheating on him, and kills her.

7.  On Season 9, Robin Williams played a sound engineer who used his expertise to cause chaos, including getting someone to commit suicide.

8.  Luke Perry played a serial rapist on Season 10.

9.  On Season 12, John Stamos played a "reproductive abuser", a guy who gets women pregnant without their consent.  But it caught up to him, because he was found dead with his chest ripped open.

10.  A pre-"Riverdale" Lili Reinhart played a teen killer on Season 13.

