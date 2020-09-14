Celebrities You Forgot Played Villains on "Law & Order: SVU"

"Law & Order: SVU" has 21 seasons under its belt. And even if you've been watching it the whole time, I bet you can't remember all the people who've made guest appearances. The website Insider.com put together a list of 30 celebrity guest stars you've probably forgotten, who played VILLAINS.

Here are the highlights:

1. Elizabeth Banks played a murdering porn star on Season 3.

2. On Season 3, Henry Winkler played a man who was stealing money from his wife.

3. David Harbour from "Stranger Things" played a guy who kidnapped and assaulted young girls on Season 4. It was his first acting credit.

4. Innocent little "Wonder Years" kid FRED SAVAGE appeared on Season 4 as a serial rapist.

5. Hayden Panettiere murdered a doctor during Season 6.

6. On Season 8, Bob Saget played a guy who implants a tracking chip in his wife, finds out she's cheating on him, and kills her.

7. On Season 9, Robin Williams played a sound engineer who used his expertise to cause chaos, including getting someone to commit suicide.

8. Luke Perry played a serial rapist on Season 10.

9. On Season 12, John Stamos played a "reproductive abuser", a guy who gets women pregnant without their consent. But it caught up to him, because he was found dead with his chest ripped open.

10. A pre-"Riverdale" Lili Reinhart played a teen killer on Season 13.

