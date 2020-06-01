Celebrities That Are The Same Age

The Internet recently became OBSESSED with the fact that JOHN CENA and Jackson Stewart from "Hannah Montana" being the SAME AGE.

Both John and the actor JASON EARLES were born in 1977.

So now, Buzzfeed has put together a list of other celebrities who you may be shocked to discover are the same age, or were born in the same year.

1. Betty White and Judy Garland

2. Harrison Ford, Joe Biden, and Jimi Hendrix

3. The Dalai Lama and Elvis Presley

4. Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner

5. Princess Diana and Barack Obama

6. Shirley Temple and Maya Angelou

7. Post Malone and Ross Lynch & Laura Marano . . . the stars of the Disney Channel show "Austin & Ally".

8. Kylie Jenner and Nobel Prize-winning education activist Malala Yousafzai

9. Willem Dafoe and Kris Jenner

10. Wiz Khalifa and Mara Wilson from "Matilda" and "Mrs. Doubtfire"

11. Amy Schumer and Beyoncé

12. Jake T. Austin and Halsey

13. Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman, and Jane Fonda

14. Bernie Sanders, Bob Dylan, and Martha Stewart

15. Liam Hemsworth and Thomas Brodie-Sangster from "The Maze Runner"

16. Barbara Walters and Anne Frank were born the same year.

17. Snoop Dogg and Martin Freeman

18. Marilyn Manson and Paul Rudd

19. Macaulay Culkin and Kim Kardashian West

20. Molly Ringwald and Will Smith

