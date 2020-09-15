Look: "Caddyshack" Star Michael O'Keefe Lives Out His Dream Caddying
It's a dream come true for Danny Noonan!
September 15, 2020
Danny Noonan, actor Michael O’Keefe, from "Caddyshack" is caddying a practice round at the 2020 U.S. Open at New York’s Winged Foot Golf Club.
He’s on the bag for Danny Balin, the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club who will play this week.
NOONAN! Check it out — actor Michael O’Keefe (Danny Noonan from Caddyshack) is on the bag for Monday and Tuesday practice rounds at the U.S. Open for NY PGA Professional Danny Balin. Nice touch with the Bushwood CC hat, too. pic.twitter.com/0pVLPAfv13— Caddie Network (@CaddieNetwork) September 14, 2020