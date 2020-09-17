Aldi's 2020 Advent Calendars

Aldi is rolling out a whopping 20 different advent calendars this year!! No matter what type of food or booze you enjoy most, chances are you'll be able to buy a calendar that will help you unlock your fave treat daily in December. Fan faves like the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar, the Beer Advent Calendar, and the 2020 Collection Wine Advent Calendar will all be back on shelves this year, but Aldi also has some exciting and boozy new additions as well.

This year, spiked seltzer fans can add the Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar to their cart, which features 24 exciting flavors of canned booze. But if you're a fan of some cozier drinks, the chain will also be releasing O’Donnells 12 Days of Irish Country Cream Calendar for days on days of Irish coffees. Of course if you're a fan of chocolate, coffee, Disney, Marvel, sparkling wine, and more, there will be advent calendars for you too!

Aldi will be rolling these out on the first annual National Advent Calendar Day, which will be the first Wednesday of November (this year it's November 4!).

Click Here to see more.