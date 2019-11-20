"You're Not The Father" Board Game

You can now play a BOARD GAME version of Maury Povich's "favorite" game to play on his show.

NBC Universal has turned the show into a BOARD GAME called "You Are Not the Father".  And no, this isn't a joke.  It's available for preorder on Amazon, and it'll be shipped by the end of the month.

Just in time for Christmas shopping . . . for your White Elephant work parties!

The specifics are a little vague . . . but they're calling it a, quote, "hilarious party game . . . [which] challenges players to prove their non-paternity through a series of outrageous accusations and laugh-out-loud arguments."

It sounds like you're trying to win arguments so you can gain audience popularity, which somehow, quote, "ups your chances of innocence."

Amazon is selling the game for $19.99, and it's strictly intended for ADULTS. 

