May 3, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Tomorrow is May the 4th . . . a.k.a. "Star Wars" Day.  So, what is your favorite "Star Wars" movie?  Well, according to a new poll, it's a TIE . . . between the two you'd expect.

The original "Star Wars" . . . also known as "A New Hope" . . . and "The Empire Strikes Back" both got 13% of the vote.  And they were followed by "Return of the Jedi", with 11%.  Naturally.  Because the original trilogy rules.

Next up were the two most recent entries into the Skywalker Saga, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi".  They tied at 4% each.

And not surprisingly, the prequel trilogy got the least love.  "The Phantom Menace" and "Revenge of the Sith" got 3% each, and "Attack of the Clones" got 2%. 

(They didn't include the stand-alone movies "Rogue One" or "Solo".)

21% of the people surveyed couldn't pick a favorite, and somehow, 26% said they've never seen a "Star Wars" movie. 

