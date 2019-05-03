Tomorrow is May the 4th . . . a.k.a. "Star Wars" Day. So, what is your favorite "Star Wars" movie? Well, according to a new poll, it's a TIE . . . between the two you'd expect.

The original "Star Wars" . . . also known as "A New Hope" . . . and "The Empire Strikes Back" both got 13% of the vote. And they were followed by "Return of the Jedi", with 11%. Naturally. Because the original trilogy rules.

Next up were the two most recent entries into the Skywalker Saga, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi". They tied at 4% each.

And not surprisingly, the prequel trilogy got the least love. "The Phantom Menace" and "Revenge of the Sith" got 3% each, and "Attack of the Clones" got 2%.

(They didn't include the stand-alone movies "Rogue One" or "Solo".)

21% of the people surveyed couldn't pick a favorite, and somehow, 26% said they've never seen a "Star Wars" movie.

Click Here to see more.