There's a list of the WORST sci-fi movies according to their IMDB.com ratings...

10) "Far Cry" (2008)

9) "Rollerball" (2002)

8) "Steel" (1997)

7) "Baby Geniuses" (1999)

6) "Santa Claus Conquers The Martians" (1964)

5) "Dragonball Evolution" (2009)

4) "Battlfied Earth" (2000)

3) "Alone In The Dark" (2005)

2) "Hobgoblins" (1988)

1) "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2" (2004)

