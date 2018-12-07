The Worst Movies And TV Shows Of 2018

"Entertainment Weekly"has lists of the WORST movies and shows of the year.

Here's their Five Worst Movies of 2018:

1. "Fifty Shades Freed", the third movie in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy

2. "Life Itself", starring Oscar Isaac, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas

3. "Gotti", with John Travolta playing the Teflon Don

4. "Venom", starring Tom Hardy

5. "The Cloverfield Paradox", the third movie in the "Cloverfield" series

And here's their Five Worst Shows:

1. Netflix's "Lost in Space", which is a 'reimagining' of the '60s series

2. Showtime's "Who Is America" . . . the new Sacha Baron Cohen stunt show

3. Netflix's "Insatiable", which has been accused of fat-shaming

4. Starz' "Sweetbitter", which is about a girl who moves to New York City

5. NBC's "Reverie" . . . and they agreed, it was canceled after just one season.

