The Worst Current TV Show On Each Network

"Business Insider"has a list of the worst current shows on 18 networks, based on the critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

They excluded children's shows, talk shows, and "docuseries," and only used networks with multiple scripted shows that had enough reviews to receive a 'Fresh' or 'Rotten' designation on the site.

The critic score had to be below 75%, which actually isn't that bad. And they also listed the audience rating, and in some cases, viewers actually LIKE the show.

Here's the worst show on each network, and its Rotten Tomatoes scores...

1. ABC: "Splitting Up Together". Critics: 38%, Audience: 88%

2. Amazon: "The Romanoffs". Critics: 50%, Audience: 64%

3. AMC: "The Son". Critics: 52%, Audience: 84%

4. CBS: "Fam". Critics: 40%, Audience: N/A

5. CBS All Access: "Tell Me a Story". Critics: 54%, Audience: N/A

6. The CW: "Roswell, New Mexico". Critics: 53%, Audience: 61%

7. Fox: "Proven Innocent". Critics: 25%, Audience: 54%

8. FX: "Mayans, M.C.". Critics: 72%, Audience: 75%, which is actually decent.

9. HBO: "Ballers". Critics: 69%, Audience: 79%

10. Hulu: "Into the Dark". Critics: 65%, Audience: 76%

11. NBC: "New Amsterdam". Critics: 31%, Audience: 86%

12. Netflix: "Insatiable". Critics: 12%, Audience: 84%

13. Showtime: "Black Monday". Critics: 52%, Audience: N/A

14 Sundance Now: "Innocent". Critics: 60%, Audience: 66%

15. Syfy: "Deadly Class". Critics: 58%, Audience: 93%

16. TBS: "The Guest Book". Critics: 64%, Audience: 83%

17. TNT: "The Alienist". Critics: 65%, Audience: 77%

18. USA: "The Purge". Critics: 42%, Audience: 63%

