The World's Most Valuable Sports Teams

"Forbes" has a new list of 'The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams of 2018.' The numbers are based on calculations done over the past year for the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Formula One, Soccer, and NASCAR.

Here's the Top 20...

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion, NFL

2. Manchester United, $4.12 billion, Soccer

3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion, Soccer

4. Barcelona, $4.06 billion, Soccer

5. New York Yankees, $4 billion, MLB

6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion, NFL

7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion, NBA

8. A tie between the NBA's L.A. Lakers and the NFL's New York Giants . . . both worth $3.3 billion

10. A tie between the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the NFL's Washington Redskins . . . both worth $3.1 billion

12. Bayern Munich, $3.06 billion, Soccer

13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion, NFL

14. A tie between the NFL's L.A. Rams and baseball's L.A. Dodgers . . . both worth $3 billion

16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion, MLB

17. A tie between the NFL's Chicago Bears and baseball's San Francisco Giants . . . both worth $2.85 billion

19. A tie between the NFL's Houston Texans and baseball's Boston Red Sox . . . both worth $2.8 billion

