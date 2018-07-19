The World's Most Valuable Sports Teams
How do the L.A. Rams make this list, and the Cardinals DON'T??!!
"Forbes" has a new list of 'The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams of 2018.' The numbers are based on calculations done over the past year for the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Formula One, Soccer, and NASCAR.
Here's the Top 20...
1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion, NFL
2. Manchester United, $4.12 billion, Soccer
3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion, Soccer
4. Barcelona, $4.06 billion, Soccer
5. New York Yankees, $4 billion, MLB
6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion, NFL
7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion, NBA
8. A tie between the NBA's L.A. Lakers and the NFL's New York Giants . . . both worth $3.3 billion
10. A tie between the NBA's Golden State Warriors and the NFL's Washington Redskins . . . both worth $3.1 billion
12. Bayern Munich, $3.06 billion, Soccer
13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion, NFL
14. A tie between the NFL's L.A. Rams and baseball's L.A. Dodgers . . . both worth $3 billion
16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion, MLB
17. A tie between the NFL's Chicago Bears and baseball's San Francisco Giants . . . both worth $2.85 billion
19. A tie between the NFL's Houston Texans and baseball's Boston Red Sox . . . both worth $2.8 billion
