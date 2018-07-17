The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities

Here are the highest-paid celebrities according to "Forbes".

July 17, 2018
"Forbes" released its Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. is on top, after pulling down $285 million over the past year. 

All but $10 million of that came from his fight with CONOR MCGREGOR, who finished 12th with $99 million.

GEORGE CLOONEY came in second with $239 million, thanks to the sale of his Casamigos tequila brand.  That's the biggest payday for any actor in the history of the Celebrity 100.

Near-billionaire KYLIE JENNER is third, although she "only" made $166.5 million over the past year. 

Here's the Top 10...

1.  Floyd Mayweather Jr.,  $285 million.

2.  George Clooney,  $239 million.

3.  Kylie Jenner,  $166.5 million.

4.  Judge Judy,  $147 million.

5.  Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson,  $124 million.

6.  U2,  $118 million.

7.  Coldplay,  $115 million.

8.  Soccer star Lionel Messi,  $111 million.

9.  Ed Sheeran,  $110 million.

10.  Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo,  $108 million.

