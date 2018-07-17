The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities
Here are the highest-paid celebrities according to "Forbes".
"Forbes" released its Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. is on top, after pulling down $285 million over the past year.
All but $10 million of that came from his fight with CONOR MCGREGOR, who finished 12th with $99 million.
GEORGE CLOONEY came in second with $239 million, thanks to the sale of his Casamigos tequila brand. That's the biggest payday for any actor in the history of the Celebrity 100.
Near-billionaire KYLIE JENNER is third, although she "only" made $166.5 million over the past year.
Here's the Top 10...
1. Floyd Mayweather Jr., $285 million.
2. George Clooney, $239 million.
3. Kylie Jenner, $166.5 million.
4. Judge Judy, $147 million.
5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $124 million.
6. U2, $118 million.
7. Coldplay, $115 million.
8. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $111 million.
9. Ed Sheeran, $110 million.
10. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $108 million.
Click Here to see more.