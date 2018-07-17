The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities

"Forbes" released its Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. is on top, after pulling down $285 million over the past year.

All but $10 million of that came from his fight with CONOR MCGREGOR, who finished 12th with $99 million.

GEORGE CLOONEY came in second with $239 million, thanks to the sale of his Casamigos tequila brand. That's the biggest payday for any actor in the history of the Celebrity 100.

Near-billionaire KYLIE JENNER is third, although she "only" made $166.5 million over the past year.

Here's the Top 10...

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr., $285 million.

2. George Clooney, $239 million.

3. Kylie Jenner, $166.5 million.

4. Judge Judy, $147 million.

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $124 million.

6. U2, $118 million.

7. Coldplay, $115 million.

8. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $111 million.

9. Ed Sheeran, $110 million.

10. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $108 million.

