The World's Highest Paid Athletes
"Forbes" has a new list of the 100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World.
June 12, 2019
"Forbes" has released its annual list of the 100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World. Here are the Top 10:
1. Lionel Messi, $127 million, Soccer
2. Cristiano Ronaldo, $109 million, Soccer
3. Neymar, $105 million, Soccer
4. Canelo Alvarez, $94 million, Boxing
5. Roger Federer, $93.4 million, Tennis
6. Russell Wilson, $89.5 million, Football
7. Aaron Rodgers, $89.3 million, Football
8. LeBron James, $89 million, Basketball
9. Stephen Curry, $79.8 million, Basketball
10. Kevin Durant, $65.4 million, Basketball
Click Here to see more.