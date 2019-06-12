The World's Highest Paid Athletes

"Forbes" has released its annual list of the 100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World. Here are the Top 10:

1. Lionel Messi, $127 million, Soccer

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, $109 million, Soccer

3. Neymar, $105 million, Soccer

4. Canelo Alvarez, $94 million, Boxing

5. Roger Federer, $93.4 million, Tennis

6. Russell Wilson, $89.5 million, Football

7. Aaron Rodgers, $89.3 million, Football

8. LeBron James, $89 million, Basketball

9. Stephen Curry, $79.8 million, Basketball

10. Kevin Durant, $65.4 million, Basketball

Click Here to see more.