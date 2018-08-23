The World's Highest Paid Actors

George Clooney was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, which is a pretty amazing accomplishment. Even more amazing? He did it WITHOUT having to do any acting.

George hasn't been in any movies this year, but he made $233 million from the recent $1 BILLION purchase of his 'Casamigos' tequila brand, and he got some more money from his endorsements and older movies.

George made a total of $239 million... Easily enough to be #1 on the annual "Forbes" list of 'The Highest Paid Actors.' DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is a distant second with $124 million.

He was also #2 last year behind Mark Wahlberg.

Here's this year's Top 10:

1. George Clooney, $239 million

2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, $124 million

3. Robert Downey Jr., $81 million

4. Chris Hemsworth, $64.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $45.5 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6. Will Smith, $42 million

7. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $40.5 million

8. Adam Sandler, $39.5 million . . . Mostly through his deal with Netflix.

9. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $38.5 million

10. Chris Evans, $34 million

Click Here to see more.