The World's Highest Paid Actors

Even WITHOUT a movie this year, George Clooney is still the HIGHEST paid actor in the world??!!

August 23, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

George Clooney was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, which is a pretty amazing accomplishment.  Even more amazing?  He did it WITHOUT having to do any acting. 

George hasn't been in any movies this year, but he made $233 million from the recent $1 BILLION purchase of his 'Casamigos' tequila brand, and he got some more money from his endorsements and older movies.

George made a total of $239 million... Easily enough to be #1 on the annual "Forbes" list of 'The Highest Paid Actors.'  DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is a distant second with $124 million. 

He was also #2 last year behind Mark Wahlberg.

Here's this year's Top 10:

1.  George Clooney, $239 million

2.  Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, $124 million

3.  Robert Downey Jr., $81 million

4.  Chris Hemsworth, $64.5 million

5.  Jackie Chan, $45.5 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6.  Will Smith, $42 million

7.  Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $40.5 million

8.  Adam Sandler, $39.5 million . . . Mostly through his deal with Netflix.

9.  Bollywood actor Salman Khan, $38.5 million

10.  Chris Evans, $34 million

