When Your Child Will Get Up On Christmas Morning

A new survey found the average kid wakes up at 6:44 A.M. on Christmas.

Young kids wake up earlier than older kids. If you've only got teenagers in the house, you might make it past 7:00 A.M. Only 15% of teenagers will wake their parents up earlier than that.

1 in 6 parents will also be woken up in the night by a kid who can't sleep, because they're too excited. And HALF of parents have told their kids Santa might not show up if they don't go to sleep.

The top five things that wake kids up, or keep them awake are: They're just too excited to sleep . . . they want to see Santa . . . they want to see if his milk and cookies are gone . . . they want to open their first gift . . . and they want to see Santa's reindeer.

