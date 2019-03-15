What Would It Take To Give Up The Internet?

The World Wide Web turned 30 this week. And a poll found 49% of us think internet access should be a basic human right.

So could YOU go without it?

A poll last month in the U.K. asked people if they'd give up the internet FOREVER for a million pounds . . . which is around $1.3 million.

48% said yes, they would . . . 32% said no, not worth it . . . and 20% weren't sure.

Men were more likely to say yes . . . 52% compared to 44% of women. And obviously young people were less willing to do it.

Only 14% of 18- to 24-year-olds said they'd be willing to give up the internet . . . compared to 59% of people over the age of 65.

Click Here to see more.