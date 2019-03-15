What Would It Take To Give Up The Internet?
What would it take for you to GIVE UP the internet FOREVER?
March 15, 2019
The World Wide Web turned 30 this week. And a poll found 49% of us think internet access should be a basic human right.
So could YOU go without it?
A poll last month in the U.K. asked people if they'd give up the internet FOREVER for a million pounds . . . which is around $1.3 million.
48% said yes, they would . . . 32% said no, not worth it . . . and 20% weren't sure.
Men were more likely to say yes . . . 52% compared to 44% of women. And obviously young people were less willing to do it.
Only 14% of 18- to 24-year-olds said they'd be willing to give up the internet . . . compared to 59% of people over the age of 65.
