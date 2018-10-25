What We'd Miss Most If We Travelled Back In Time

Being able to time travel would come with plenty of perks. First thing I'd do is go back to Tuesday and get those lotto numbers right. But a new survey asked people to name the top things they'd MISS if they went back in time...

1. Toilets that flush. The toilets we use today have been around since the early 1900s. So as long as you stuck with the 20th century, you'd be okay.

2. The Internet.

3. Central heating and air-conditioning.

4. Televisions.

5. Your smartphone.

6. Cars.

7. Being able to travel by plane.

8. Supermarkets.

9. Your laptop.

10. Wi-Fi.

