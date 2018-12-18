What States Disproportionately Google On Christmas

What are Missouri and Illinois GOOGLING on Christmas?

December 18, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A website called Satellite Internet went through Google data to figure out the best thing people in every state disproportionately searched for on Christmas last year.  And here are some of the highlights...

1. "Is Starbucks open on Christmas?" . . . Missouri.

2. "Merry Christmas GIF" . . . Illinois.

3.  "Liquor stores open near me" . . . Colorado.

4.  "Tinder" . . . Rhode Island.

5.  "Kardashian Christmas card" . . . Wyoming.

Click Here to see more.

 

 

