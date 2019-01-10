What Samuel L. Jackson Makes For His "Capital One" Commericals

Samuel L. Jackosn is Hollywood's most bankable star. His 120-plus movies have made $13.3 BILLION around the world, and $5.7 billion in the U.S.

That's better than HARRISON FORD and TOM HANKS, who are the next two guys on the list.

But movies aren't his only source of income. In fact, they might not even be his MAIN source of income.

According to a new profile in the "Hollywood Reporter", Sam makes EIGHT FIGURES A YEAR doing those Capital One commercials. That means at least $10 million a year!

