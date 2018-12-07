The Weirdest Christmas Songs Ever

"Billboard" did a list of the 23 most unconventional Christmas songs ever released. Here are 10 of the more LESS familiar ones...

1. "Yule Shoot Your Eye Out", by Fall Out Boy.

2. "All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan", by Kenny Chesney.

3. "Don't Shoot Me Santa", by The Killers.

4. "Santa Stole My Girlfriend" by Indie rock band The Maine. And Fitz and the Tantrums also made the list with "Santa Stole My Lady".

5. "I Won't Be Home for Christmas", by Blink-182. That one's about a guy who hates Christmas, attacks a bunch of carolers with a baseball bat, and goes to jail.

6. "Merry Christmas Lil' Mama" by Chance the Rapper.

7. "Let Me Sleep (It's Christmas Time)", by Pearl Jam.

8. "A Pimp's Christmas Song" by Snoop Dogg.

9. "Funky, Funky Xmas", by New Kids on the Block.

10. "Santa Claus Is THUMBING to Town", by the Christian rock punk band Relient K. That one's about Santa's sleigh breaking down, so he has to hitchhike.

