Watch: YouTube's Holiday Songs Chart

YouTube has released the 10 Most-Played Holiday Songs in the U.S., and "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is #1. Here's the Top 10...

1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You", Mariah Carey

2. "Let It Go" from "Frozen", Idina Menzel

3. "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer", Gene Autry

4. "Hallelujah", Pentatonix

5. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree", Brenda Lee

6. "Little Drummer Boy", Pentatonix

7. "Santa Tell Me", Ariana Grande

8. "Last Christmas", Wham!

9. "Jingle Bell Rock", Bobby Helms

10. "Mary, Did You Know?", Pentatonix

