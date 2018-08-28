Watch: Young Soccer Fan Turns Ceremonial Kick-Off Into Goal

A kid doing the ceremonial kick-off at a soccer match sprinted down the field and scored a goal.

August 28, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Some kid got to do the ceremonial kick-off at a soccer match in France the other day.  But instead of just kicking the ball once, he dripped it down the field, scored a goal, then celebrated with a shirtless knee-slide.

