Watch: Yankees Player Hurts Himself With Own Helmet
Here's why you should THROW you helmet in the dugout.
June 10, 2019
Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees threw his helmet against the dugout wall. It bounced back and hit him in the face, and he needed stitches.
