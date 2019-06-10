Watch: Yankees Player Hurts Himself With Own Helmet

Here's why you should THROW you helmet in the dugout.

June 10, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees threw his helmet against the dugout wall.  It bounced back and hit him in the face, and he needed stitches. 

Karma ---- (--: @mlbonfox) . . . . . #mlb #mlbonfox #majorleaguebaseball #brettgardner #newyorkyankees #evilempire #newyorkyankeesbaseball #nyyankees #nyy #newyork #yankees #bronxbombers #karma #karmaisabitch #helmet #helmets #whoops #tempertantrum #tempertantrums #temper #clevelandindians #cleveland #indians #theland #thetribe #baseball

A post shared by Middle Child Culture (@middlechildculture) on

Tags: 
Y98
Yankees
helmet
player
hurts
himself
OWN
dugout
Courtney & Company