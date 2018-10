On "Monday Night Raw" last night, Roman Reigns relinquished his WWE Universal Championship because his leukemia has returned. He beat it 11 years ago, when he was 22. He said quote, "I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon."

