Watch: Woman Stuck In Little Tikes Car

A 34-year-old woman in Scotland had to be cut free after she got stuck in her cousin's red and yellow Little Tikes car.

Watch hilarious moment a woman got stuck on a children's toy car - and had to be cut out using a bread knife -



Zoe, 34, climbed into her cousin's Little Tikes car for a joke but got wedged.



She was trapped for an HOUR before her dad Kevin used a bread knife to free her! pic.twitter.com/UKrJRSh9Zj