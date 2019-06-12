Watch: Woman Stuck In Little Tikes Car

A woman got STUCK in a Little Tikes car!

June 12, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A 34-year-old woman in Scotland had to be cut free after she got stuck in her cousin's red and yellow Little Tikes car. 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
woman
stuck
in
Little Tikes
car
Courtney & Company
Video