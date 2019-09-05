Watch: Why Inflatable Pools And Swords Don't Mix
A kid with a samurai sword accidentally slices open an inflatable pool.
September 5, 2019
This is one of those videos where you know how it's going to end, even though the person starring in it, doesn't. It's a young teenager standing in front of a tree stump that has an apple balanced on top.
And then he pulls out a Samurai sword and takes a hack at the apple hoping to slice it in half. He barely nicks it, but he gets a solid piece of an inflatable swimming pool that's right NEXT to it.
before it happens you think "no way is it going to happen..." and then it happens pic.twitter.com/SUcpwnuBXk— Direct Action Bronson (@smarxist_) September 2, 2019