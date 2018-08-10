Watch: Weird Al Joins Weezer To Cover "Africa"
"Weird Al" Yankovic joined Weezer for a live cover of "Africa"!
August 10, 2018
WEEZER recently covered "Africa" by TOTO. Then Toto returned the favor by covering the song "Hash Pipe" at a concert in Canada. Now "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC is getting in on the action.
Weezer brought him onstage for a live version of "Africa" during a gig in Los Angeles Wednesday night. He added in some sweet accordion riffs and a few backing vocals.
So, this just happened. (Thanks, @Weezer.) pic.twitter.com/DIt5Sf25Vz— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) August 9, 2018