Watch: Weird Al Joins Weezer To Cover "Africa"

"Weird Al" Yankovic joined Weezer for a live cover of "Africa"!

August 10, 2018
WEEZER recently covered "Africa" by TOTO.  Then Toto returned the favor by covering the song "Hash Pipe" at a concert in Canada.  Now "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC is getting in on the action.

Weezer brought him onstage for a live version of "Africa" during a gig in Los Angeles Wednesday night.  He added in some sweet accordion riffs and a few backing vocals. 

 

