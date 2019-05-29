Watch: Weatherman Snaps Over Tornado Coverage Complaints

Weatherman Jamie Simpson of FOX-45 in Dayton, Ohio interrupted "The Bachelorette" on Monday to give an "emergency tornado warning." When people hit up social media telling him to go back to the show, he LOST it.



WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network's decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage



"I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic" pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019