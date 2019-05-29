Watch: Weatherman Snaps Over Tornado Coverage Complaints
Another weatherman SNAPS when people complain about his tornado coverage.
May 29, 2019
Weatherman Jamie Simpson of FOX-45 in Dayton, Ohio interrupted "The Bachelorette" on Monday to give an "emergency tornado warning." When people hit up social media telling him to go back to the show, he LOST it.
WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network's decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019
"I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic" pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY