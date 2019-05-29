Watch: Weatherman Snaps Over Tornado Coverage Complaints

Another weatherman SNAPS when people complain about his tornado coverage.

May 29, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Weatherman Jamie Simpson of FOX-45 in Dayton, Ohio interrupted "The Bachelorette" on Monday to give an "emergency tornado warning."  When people hit up social media telling him to go back to the show, he LOST it.

Tags: 
Y98
weatherman
snaps
tornado
coverage
Courtney & Company
complaints
over
watch
Video