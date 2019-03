The Internet's latest fixation is the Vans Challenge. You toss a pair of Vans shoes into the air and watch them land right side up with the soles on the ground. It's not a 100% guarantee, but it does seem to happen a lot.

Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019