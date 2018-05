Jonathan Nethercutt is an Ultimate Frisbee superstar, and here's proof. With one second left in the first half of a game he did a behind-the-back toss from the 34-yard line. It made it to the end zone where it was tipped and caught by a teammate.

Behind the back buzzer-beater magic from Jonathan Nethercutt#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/3fbzEUHoqA — AUDL (@theAUDL) May 12, 2018