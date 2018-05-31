Watch: Train Commuters Sing "Piano Man"

May 31, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A car full of commuters on the Long Island Rail Road broke into an impromptu sing-along of "Piano Man".  It started when someone asked a Billy Joel impersonator to sing a few bars, and then everyone joined in.

