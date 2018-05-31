Watch: Train Commuters Sing "Piano Man"

A car full of commuters on the Long Island Rail Road broke into an impromptu sing-along of "Piano Man". It started when someone asked a Billy Joel impersonator to sing a few bars, and then everyone joined in.

When you get the entire @LIRR to sing Piano Man by @billyjoel. This is what society should be like... peaceful, united and happy-- @News12LI pic.twitter.com/okiZFnZj14 — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) May 20, 2018