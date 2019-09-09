Watch: Tornado Rips House From Foundation

A couple in North Carolina watched doorbell cam video of their vacation home on Emerald Isle getting ripped from its foundation because of a tornado that spun out of Hurricane Dorian.

GOOSEBUMPS. This video is- wow. Just listen to that wind. It's from Jason Sawyer's Ring doorbell and it shows the moment a tornado destroyed his #EmeraldIsle home #HurricaneDorian #wral @WRAL pic.twitter.com/rYaXm77C8t — Rosalia Fodera (@WRALRosalia) September 5, 2019