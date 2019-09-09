Watch: Tornado Rips House From Foundation

Check out doorbell cam of a tornado ripping a house from its foundation.

September 9, 2019
A couple in North Carolina watched doorbell cam video of their vacation home on Emerald Isle getting ripped from its foundation because of a tornado that spun out of Hurricane Dorian. 

