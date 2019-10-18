Watch: Tony Romo Gets Pranked With Fake Snake

Check out Tony Romo's reaction after getting pranked by a FAKE snake.

October 18, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Tony Romos's golf buddies pranked him with a fake snake.

I’m sorry @tony.romo I had to do it!!! ---------- All this proves is if they put u back there for a few snaps u could shake off them ankle tackles. Now on the other hand if that was a real snake the first time u walked by it you would have gotten bit. @hissalot strikes again. #gottem #hewasntready #gotstobemorecareful #puthimincoach #whitemencanjump #tonytoetap #dontlaughitcouldhappentoyou

A post shared by Deron Williams (@dwill8) on

