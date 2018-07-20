Watch: Tom Cruise Forgets To Zip His Fly

Hey, it happens to the best of us Tom.

July 20, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Did Tom Cruise forget to zip his fly?  And at a movie premiere, no less?

Tags: 
Y98
Tom Cruise
zip
fly
forgets
To
Courtney & Company
Video
watch