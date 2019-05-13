Watch: Thrown Out At The Plate Hug

Here's how they react to getting thrown out at the plate in Taiwan.

May 13, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
I guess in Taiwan, baseball players are a little cooler about being thrown out at the plate.

 

