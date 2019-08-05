Watch: Three-Year-Old Sings "Marines' Hymn"

Semper Fi!

August 5, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This is impressive.  A mom shot video of her adorable three-year-old son singing the first verse of the "Marines' Hymn". 

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
Marines' Hymn
Courtney & Company
three-year-old
sings

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events