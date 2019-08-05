Watch: Three-Year-Old Sings "Marines' Hymn"
Semper Fi!
August 5, 2019
Categories:
This is impressive. A mom shot video of her adorable three-year-old son singing the first verse of the "Marines' Hymn".
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles