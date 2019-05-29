Watch: "Swamp Thing" Series Trailer

Here's the trailer for the NEW "Swamp Thing" series.

May 29, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Here's your first look at DC's new "Swamp Thing" series.  It'll be on their streaming service.

