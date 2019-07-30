Watch: "Star Wars" Screen Test

Check out an early "Star Wars" screen test with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

July 30, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill shared a clip of an old "Star Wars" screen-test on the first day he'd met Harrison Ford.  Neither of them had read the script at that point, and they didn't know what the movie was about.

