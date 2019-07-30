Watch: "Star Wars" Screen Test

Mark Hamill shared a clip of an old "Star Wars" screen-test on the first day he'd met Harrison Ford. Neither of them had read the script at that point, and they didn't know what the movie was about.

My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was-"Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later" We never did talk about it later-we just did it. https://t.co/e7cHWoLmJk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 28, 2019