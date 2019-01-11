Watch: "SpongeBob" Song Wanted For Super Bowl

What will MAROON 5 and TRAVIS SCOTT sing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Well, if the Internet has anything to say about it, one of their selections will be a song from "SpongeBob SquarePants".

Somebody started an online petition asking that they do "Sweet Victory" which is a song that SpongeBob and the gang perform during halftime at the BUBBLE BOWL in an episode called "Band Geeks".

The petition was inspired by the recent death of "SpongeBob" creator Stephen Hillenburg, and it currently has more than 1.1 million signatures.