Watch: Soldiers March To "Baby Shark"

Check out some soldiers marching to "Baby Shark".

April 30, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A drill sergeant at Fort Gordon, Georgia marched his troops to the "Baby Shark" theme and then posted the video online.

Tags: 
Y98
soldiers
March
To
Baby Shark
Courtney & Company
watch
Video