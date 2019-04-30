Watch: Soldiers March To "Baby Shark"
Check out some soldiers marching to "Baby Shark".
April 30, 2019
Categories:
A drill sergeant at Fort Gordon, Georgia marched his troops to the "Baby Shark" theme and then posted the video online.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 May
The Dove Affair Concert Series Feat. Midnight Piano Band West County Center
08 May
Beale Street Concert Series with Trixie Delight The Streets of St. Charles
08 May
New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour The Enterprise Center
10 May
CHER at The Enterprise Center The Enterprise Center
11 May
Girls On The Run 5K Soldiers Memorial