Watch: Shark "Kisses" Diver
A shark "kisses" a diver, and then he swims away.
A diver off the coast of South Africa came face-to-face with a blue shark, but instead of getting bitten, he was "kissed."
The shark's nose touched his head, and then it nibbled his goggles for a second before swimming away. The shark was apparently using its electro-receptors to figure out what he was.
A little blue kiss -- - Sharks are very inquisitive, the need to touch and feel with their mouths, especially due to their Electro-receptors that are located in little pits around their mouths. There is absolutely no aggression here, and you just understand what the shark is doing and keep your cool, then you might be lucky enough to get a little kiss