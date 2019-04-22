Watch: Seth MacFarlane's Favorite "Family Guy" Episodes

Here are Seth MacFarlane's FAVORITE episodes of "Family Guy".

April 22, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Seth MacFarlane has named his 20 favorite "Family Guy" episodes.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Seth MacFarlane
favorite
episodes
Family Guy
Courtney & Company